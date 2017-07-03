SECOND STAGE THEATRE
BWW TV: What Is A PARALLELOGRAM All About? The Company Explains!

Jul. 3, 2017  

Second Stage Theater will present the New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Bruce Norris' play, A Parallelogram, directed by current Tony nominee Michael Greif. The cast includes Juan Castano, Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), Celia Keenan-Bolger (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Stephen Kunken (Enron).

A PARALLELOGRAM will begin previews on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rdStreet). Opening night is Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 6:30pm.

If you knew in advance exactly what was going to happen in your life, and how everything was going to turn out, and if you knew you couldn't do anything to change it, would you still want to go on with your life? That is the question facing Bee who, much to Jay's confusion, can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Past, present and future collide in this sharp existential comedy that questions whether we can make peace with those things we don't have the power to change.

