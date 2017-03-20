BWW TV Exclusive: Recap PARAMOUR's Rise to Fame!

Cirque du Soleil Theatrical's smash production of Cirque du Soleil Paramour, the organization's first created specifically for Broadway is in its final weeks on Broadway. As previously announced, Paramour is playing through April 16, 2017 at theLyric Theatre (213 West 42nd Street).

In less than one year, Paramour has thrilled over 500,000 audience members, more than any other show of the 2016-2017 season and celebrated the Broadway debuts of over 70 members of the cast and creative team representing 16 different countries, spanning five continents.

Below, recap the show's rise to fame on Broadway with an exclusive behind the scenes video!

Related Articles