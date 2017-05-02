BWW Morning Brief May 2nd, 2017 - Tony Nominees and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - May 01, 2017

ABC has shared a first look at the highly-anticipated musical episode of ONCE UPON A TIME titled 'The Song in Your Heart'. In the episode, one wish upon a star makes the entire enchanted forest burst into song.. (more...)

2) Even More Pure Imagination! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Launch National Tour in 2018

by BWW News Desk - May 01, 2017

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions announced today that the new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch a National Tour in September 2018 and is currently holding dates into the summer of 2020.. (more...)

3) BANDSTAND, CATS, HOLIDAY INN, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Nominees

by BWW News Desk - May 01, 2017

Nominations for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2016-2017 season.. (more...)

4) HELLO, DOLLY! Breaks Record of Highest Gross Yet During First Week of Performances

by BWW News Desk - May 01, 2017

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its first full week of regular (non-preview) performances, posted its highest weekly gross yet, shattering the house record of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre for the third time since it began preview performances. . (more...)

5) Michael Moore to Take Aim at Donald Trump in Broadway Debut This July

by BWW News Desk - May 01, 2017

Academy Award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Michael Moore made an exciting theatrical announcement today.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Bucks County Playouse's starry CLUE: ON STAGE rolls the dice tonight.

- Hamish Linklater's THE WHIRLIGIG, starring Zosia Mamet, begins Off-Broadway, while FOSSILS dives into the Loch Ness legend at 59E59...

- And Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson announce the 2017 Tony Award nominations!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the next installment in our series DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK, featuring WICKED dance captains Sterling Masters and Nicky Venditti!

What we're geeking out over: Today's NYC casting call for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND...

What we're watching: Natascia Diaz's unplugged rendition of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Washington National Cathedral!

Social Butterfly: Broadway brought out all the stops at last night's Met Gala - check out Cynthia Erivo's stunning dress!

#metgala2017 thank you @thombrowneny I feel like a queen. A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christine Baranski, who turns 65 today!

Christine Baranski last starred on Broadway in BOEING-BOEING and before that in NICK & NORA, RUMORS, THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, HURLYBURLY, THE REAL THING and HIDE AND SEEK. Among her Off-Broadway and regional credits are WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT, MAME, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, SHORT TALKS ON THE UNIVERSE, SWEENEY TODD, PROMISES, PROMISES, COMING ATTRACTIONS and COMPANY. She won an Emmy for her role in the sitcom CYBILL and currently stars in THE GOOD WIFE spin-off THE GOOD FIGHT. She has appeared on the big screen in THE BIRDCAGE, DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, CHICAGO, MAMMA MIA!, INTO THE WOODS and more.

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in THE GOOD FIGHT.

Photo by Patrick Harbron/CBS

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

