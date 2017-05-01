VIDEO: Check Out a First Look at ONCE UPON A TIME's Musical Episode!

ABC has shared a first look at the highly-anticipated musical episode of ONCE UPON A TIME entitled "The Song in Your Heart". In the episode, one wish upon a star makes the entire enchanted forest burst into song. Plus, there's a magical fairy tale wedding event! The episode airs Sunday, May 7th on ABC. Get a sneak peek below!

The fairy tale-themed series features some of Disney's most beloved characters from such classics as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Peter Pan. In addition to Morrison as Emma Swan and O'Donoghue as Hook, the cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret, Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Sean Maguire as Robin Hood, Rebecca Mader as Wicked Witch/Zelena and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

Edward Kitsis and ADAM HOROWITZ are creators and executive producers. Steve Pearlman, David H. Goodman and Andrew Chambliss are also executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

