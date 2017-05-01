Social: Broadway Represents at Fashion's Biggest Night= See All the Looks from the 2017 Met Gala

Broadway's brightest have infiltrated fashion's biggest night. From stage veterans to Hollywood's frequent visitors to the boards, the talent of the Great White Way is turning it out on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art along with A-list Hollywood celebrities, models, musicians, sports, stars and more.

The Met Gala is Vogue magazine's annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Costume Institute, located in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the event celebrates the opening of the Institute's spring exhibition. This year's exhibit titled, "Rei Kawakubo/Commes de Garcons: The Art of the In-Between" examines the work of the avant garde fashion house and the cultural influence of its founder, designer, Rei Kawakubo.

See all the looks from Broadway's best, including Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Jackman, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Laura Osnes, Hugh Dancy and more below!

We're just going out for a walk ..... #metgala #redcarpet A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 1, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT #metgala2017 thank you @thombrowneny I feel like a queen. A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT You knew I was gonna show you the whole dress! #Rolecall for the #GlamSquad ! Dress: @j_mendel Hair & Makeup: @isabelnycmakeup (color & cut @ritahazan & @jeromelordetnyc) Nails: @valleynyc Jewelry: @freidarothman Shoes: @louisvuitton #ittakesavillage ???????????????? @Andy_Karl is in @brooksbrothers ?? #ReiKawakubo #MetKawakubo #CommeDesGarcons #MetGalaMonday #MetBall #MetBallMania #MetBall2017 #fashionrealness #highfashion #steepstairs #turningbackintopumpkinstuesday A post shared by Orfeh (@orfeh) on May 1, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT Eddie Redmayne and Hanna Redmayne are a dapper couple at the #MetGala. https://t.co/NzcYE2agEv pic.twitter.com/oOWhDN23As — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2017 Rose Byrne arrives on the #MetGala red carpet. Don't miss a single look: https://t.co/lfVw0wCDHt pic.twitter.com/FumsIAcxqx — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2017 All signs are pointing to a pants trend on the #MetGala red carpet tonight. Read more on our live blog: https://t.co/3uob0KObNM pic.twitter.com/WSrHfsQn1Z — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2017 Who wore it better? Shoutout to @hedleybennett for the couture apron. pic.twitter.com/2hIkvGrCVU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 2, 2017 Lupita Nyong'o #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0BJl2WJAVb — met gala 2017 (@2015smetgala) May 2, 2017 Laura Osnes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/REId3URtD1 — met gala 2017 (@2015smetgala) May 1, 2017 Katie Holmes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p3Dyfr7tIq — met gala 2017 (@2015smetgala) May 1, 2017 Sarah Paulson #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ogmw2xUeZ5 — met gala 2017 (@2015smetgala) May 2, 2017 Prepping for the #MetBall2017. Thank you to my glam team! I couldn't do it without you. #couture ???????? A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT



