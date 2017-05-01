Social: Broadway Represents at Fashion's Biggest Night- See All the Looks from the 2017 Met Gala

Broadway's brightest have infiltrated fashion's biggest night. From stage veterans to Hollywood's frequent visitors to the boards, the talent of the Great White Way is turning it out on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art along with A-list Hollywood celebrities, models, musicians, sports, stars and more.

The Met Gala is Vogue magazine's annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Costume Institute, located in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the event celebrates the opening of the Institute's spring exhibition. This year's exhibit titled, "Rei Kawakubo/Commes de Garcons: The Art of the In-Between" examines the work of the avant garde fashion house and the cultural influence of its founder, designer, Rei Kawakubo.

See all the looks from Broadway's best, including Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Jackman, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Laura Osnes, Hugh Dancy and more below!

We're just going out for a walk ..... #metgala #redcarpet

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

#metgala2017 thank you @thombrowneny I feel like a queen.

A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on

Prepping for the #MetBall2017. Thank you to my glam team! I couldn't do it without you. #couture ????????

A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on



