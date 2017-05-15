BWW Morning Brief May 15th, 2017 - NYTW's Starry Gala, VENUS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 14, 2017

CBS SUNDAY MORNING's Richard Schlesinger sat down with the actresses, along with author Lindy Woodhead, in a behind-the-scenes story. The show airs Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET). Check out the full video below!. (more...)

2) Mother Knows Best! Rounding Up 10 of Broadway's Most Iconic Moms

by Jessica Khan - May 14, 2017

The archetypal mother is a figure that appears without fail in literature, films, music, and, of course, drama. She crosses cultural divides by embodying good and evil, generosity and selfishness, nurturing and stoicism all at once. And like a great musical number, she is often the propeller of the plot. In honor of Mother's Day, we've rounded up ten of Broadway's most iconic moms!. (more...)

3) BWW Interview - Lyricist Glenn Slater Talks GALAVANT CD Set Release, BEATSVILLE & More

by Melanie Votaw - May 14, 2017

Broadway lyricist Glenn Slater speaks with BWW about the much-anticipated release of the full music CD set from GALAVANT, the CD signing for A BRONX TALE, BEATSVILLE, and what it's really like to write for musical theater.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Celebrate This Mother's Day Watch the Moms of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Interview Your Favorite Broadway Moms

by Stage Tube - May 14, 2017

Happy (almost) Mother's Day everyone! To celebrate, the mom's of this year's hit show DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Jennifer Laura Thompson and Rachel Bay Jones, donned matching shirts and chatted with some of Broadway's most notable real life mothers.. (more...)

5) COME FROM AWAY Star Sharon Wheatley Marries THE GLASS MENAGERIE's Martha Donaldson

by BWW News Desk - May 14, 2017

It was a performance like no other last month when Come From Away's Sharon Wheatley wed her partner Martha Donaldson, stage manager for The Glass Menagerie.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is CHICAGO's Eddie George

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- WAR PAINT's Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone and more take part in NYTW's 2017 gala!

- The new musical THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR alights at Abingdon.

- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON launches Off-Broadway...

- And Suzan-Lori Parks' VENUS opens tonight at Signature Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: In honor of ANASTASIA's Broadway debut, check out our in-depth look at Broadway composers who've brought their art to some of the big screen's top animated hits!

#MotivationalMonday: Josh Groban is giving one fan the chance to go backstage at 'GREAT COMET' in exchange for a donation to his arts education foundation!

Hi!! In my final weeks with @GreatCometBway don't miss a cool opportunity that benefits @FYLFoundation and arts ed! https://t.co/CS8qnbqL2K - josh groban (@joshgroban) May 10, 2017

Set Your DVR... for THE LITTLE FOXES' Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon, stopping by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon in THE LITTLE FOXES.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: RENT (more here) and A CHRISTMAS STORY, coming live to FOX!

What we're listening to: Patti LuPone's rendition of "Back on Top" from the upcoming WAR PAINT was album!

Social Butterfly: See what WICKED moms Rachel Tucker and Lindsay Northern had to say about balancing motherhood and Broadway!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles