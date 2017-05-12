Support Arts Education for a Chance to Go Backstage with Josh Groban at 'GREAT COMET'

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Josh Groban is teaming with Prizeo in his final weeks on Broadway to benefit his arts education organization, the Find Your Light Foundation.

Fresh off his Tony Award nomination, Groban is offering one lucky fan a chance to see him in his final week of performances of Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

Through June 12 when fans and friends donate as little as $10 they'll receive 100 entries for the chance to win tickets to the final week of Groban's Tony-nominated performance in Great Comet. The funds raised will support his Find Your Light Foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education.

Because of this special collaboration with Prizeo, one lucky winner will get to see one of Groban's final performances, meet him backstage at the Imperial Theatre, and even take home his character's signature glasses that he wears in the show. Travel and accommodations are also included.

Introducing the contest, Groban writes:

"Come celebrate my final week on Broadway and help raise critical funds for my Find Your Light Foundation, which supports arts education. For a $10 donation, you'll help ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education and you'll also be entered to win a trip for two to come see me in one of my final performances in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" on June 29th! We'll fly you and a friend to New York, get you set up at a hotel, and give you the full VIP experience. You'll meet me backstage at the Imperial Theatre, take a photo together, and you'll get to take home a pair of the glasses I wear onstage. You can win with just a $10 donation. But if you want to donate more, you'll get extra entries and some cool signed items from the show and my Stages tour. The best part? All of this supports arts education. Thanks for helping students find their light. I'll see one of you on Broadway! -Josh"

Visit prizeo.com/joshgroban to learn more!

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. Through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy, and outreach, the foundation informs and inspires others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development.

