VIDEO: See Patti LuPone Sing 'Back on Top' in the Recording Studio; WAR PAINT Cast Album Out This Month!

Ghostlight Records will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical War Paint - starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole - in digital formats on Friday, May 26. The CD version will be available online and in stores in mid-July.

The musical, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint is nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards, including "Best Actress in a Musical" for both of the leading ladies. Starting today, May 12, customers that pre-order the album via Apple Music will immediately receive the single "Back on Top."

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). War Paint also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girlolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Clarie King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

The musical is inspired by the book, War Paint, by Lindy Woodhead and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.

WAR PAINT tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug- of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

WAR PAINT is produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre.

WAR PAINT features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and music direction by Lawrence Yurman.

"WAR PAINT" TRACK LIST:

1. Best Face Forward

2. Behind the Red Door

3. Back on Top

4. My Secret Weapon

5. My American Moment

6. Step on Out

7. If I'd Been a Man

8. Better Yourself

9. Oh, That's Rich

10. Face to Face

11. Inside of the Jar

12. Necessity is the Mother of Invention

13. Best Face Forward (Reprise)

14. Now You Know

15. No Thank You

16. Fire and Ice

17. Dinosaurs

18. Pink

19. Forever Beautiful

20. Beauty in the World

21. Finale

