VIDEO: WICKED'S Rachel Tucker and Lindsay Northern Talk Balancing Broadway and Babies

Being a mom is a balancing act. But to balance being a mom and starring in Wicked?That takes true talent and commitment. But moms Rachel Tucker and Lindsay Northern wouldn't have it any other way.

In honor of Mother's Day, the two superstar moms talk about what life is like being in Wicked but also caring for their little ones in the video below.

