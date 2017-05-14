DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

VIDEO: Celebrate This Mother's Day Watch the Moms of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Interview Your Favorite Broadway Moms

May. 14, 2017  

Happy (almost) Mother's Day everyone! To celebrate, the mom's of this year's hit show Dear Evan Hansen, Jennifer Laura Thompson and Rachel Bay Jones, donned matching shirts and chatted with some of Broadway's most notable real life mothers, including Annaleigh Ashford, Kelli O'Hara, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Caissie Levy, Charlotte D'Ambroise, LaChanze, and Megan Lawrence. The ladies exchanged stories on what it's like being a mother on Broadway, talked about what their own mothers meant to them, and even belted a few notes of their kid's choice lullaby.

Plus, a bonus, and a bit dirty, rorschach test.

So, what's it like to raise a child and perform in a show up to 8 days a week? Find out in the video below!

VIDEO: Celebrate This Mother's Day Watch the Moms of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Interview Your Favorite Broadway Moms
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: GREAT COMET Welcomes Arts Students for Q&A with the Cast
  • VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Feels Oh, So Pretty About Her SNL Return
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 28- Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Stage a Broadway Revolution!
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 29- Pasek and Paul Make A Christmas Wish Come True on Broadway
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights and 'Lily's Eyes' Scene from THE SECRET GARDEN at Denver Center
  • VIDEO: Celebrate This Mother's Day Watch the Moms of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Interview Your Favorite Broadway Moms

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com