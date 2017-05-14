VIDEO: Celebrate This Mother's Day Watch the Moms of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Interview Your Favorite Broadway Moms

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Happy (almost) Mother's Day everyone! To celebrate, the mom's of this year's hit show Dear Evan Hansen, Jennifer Laura Thompson and Rachel Bay Jones, donned matching shirts and chatted with some of Broadway's most notable real life mothers, including Annaleigh Ashford, Kelli O'Hara, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Caissie Levy, Charlotte D'Ambroise, LaChanze, and Megan Lawrence. The ladies exchanged stories on what it's like being a mother on Broadway, talked about what their own mothers meant to them, and even belted a few notes of their kid's choice lullaby.

Plus, a bonus, and a bit dirty, rorschach test.

So, what's it like to raise a child and perform in a show up to 8 days a week? Find out in the video below!

