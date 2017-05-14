WAR PAINT
VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Goes Behind-the-Scenes of WAR PAINT

May. 14, 2017  

WAR PAINT, the new Broadway musical about cosmetic doyennes Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, earned four Tony nominations, including for its stars, Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone. Today, CBS SUNDAY MORNING's Richard Schlesinger sat down with the actresses, along with author Lindy Woodhead, in a behind-the-scenes story. The show airs Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET). Check out the full video below!

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.

Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.


