BWW Morning Brief March 7th, 2017 - New Stars in BEAUTIFUL, WAR PAINT Begins and More!

by Movies News Desk - March 06, 2017

Below, check out shots of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and Lin-Manuel Miranda as lamp lighter 'Jack' during this weekend's filming of Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS. The highly anticipated film will be released in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2018.. (more...)

2) LA LA LAND IN CONCERT World Tour to Kick Off This May at Hollywood Bowl; Justin Hurwitz to Conduct

by Movies News Desk - March 06, 2017

Lionsgate today announced that the world premiere of LA LA LAND IN CONCERT: A LIVE-TO-FILM CELEBRATION will take place at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.. (more...)

3) First New Production of MY FAIR LADY in 25 Years to 'Dance All Night' on Broadway Next Spring

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017

Next spring, Lincoln Center Theater, in association with Nederlander Presentations Inc., will mount a new production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the first Broadway production of the classic musical in 25 years. MY FAIR LADY, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews Thursday, March 22, 2018 and open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).. (more...)

4) HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Makes History in 2017 Olivier Awards Nominations; GROUNDHOG DAY Leads Musical Noms

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017

Today, past winners Denise Gough and Matt Henry announced the nominations for the Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard, the most prestigious event in the UK's theatrical calendar. The 2017 awards are set to be the biggest yet, as they make their debut at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 9 April.. (more...)

5) Oscar-Nominated HIDDEN FIGURES to Be Adapted to Broadway Musical?

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017

The Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES was a box office smash, and now, according to Forbes.com, the film from 20th Century FOX may be getting a makeover as a new Broadway musical.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Abby Mueller and Evan Todd take over the leads in Broadway's BEAUTIFUL tonight.

- DIRTY DANCING celebrates its 7,000th performance on tour in the UK...

- And WAR PAINT, starring Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, starts previews on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Read our interview with Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, talking about the politics of theatre and more!

Boublil and Schoenberg at University of Virginia's Ruth Caplin Theatre.

Photo by Coe Sweet.

#GivingTuesday: This year's BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! raised a record-breaking $250,000.

James Snyder, Julie Halston and Robert Creighton.

Photo by Jessica Fallon Gordon.

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on GMA today!

What we're geeking out over: Richard Nelson's 'THE GABRIELS', set to stream on BroadwayHD later this month!

A scene from HUNGRY. Photo by Joan Marcus.

What we're listening to: Jennifer Hudson's new single "Remember Me'" - watch her perform the song on THE VOICE UK!

What we're watching: Disney's MOANA, featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, out on DVD and Blu-ray today!

Social Butterfly: Check out Randy Rainbow's latest song parody!

PUTIN AND THE RITZ - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody

