Evan Todd to Join Broadway's BEAUTIFUL as 'Gerry Goffin' Opposite Abby Mueller

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that stage and screen favorite Evan Todd will join the cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical on March 7, 2017. Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is now in its fourth hit year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Todd assumes the role of Gerry Goffin, King's first husband and writing partner, taking over from original Broadway cast member Jake Epstein and joins previously announced Abby Mueller as Carole King that same evening, making their debut at the Sondheim Theatre together.

Todd returns to the New York stage after his debut in Heathers at New World Stages. Most recently seen in Disney's "Liv and Maddie," he also starred in 4th Man Out, and has been seen in films such as Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, Damsel, and ABC Family's "Switched at Birth."

The current Broadway cast of Beautiful includes Chilina Kennedy as 'Carole King', Jake Epstein as 'Gerry Goffin', Jessica Keenan Wynn as 'Cynthia Weil,' Ben Jacoby as 'Barry Mann,' Paul Anthony Stewart as 'Don Kirshner', Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as 'Genie Klein', an ensemble that includes Gisela Adisa, Douglas Carpenter, Kevin Duda, James Harkness, Sara King, Rebecca LaChance, Douglas Lyons, Rob Marnell, Gabrielle Reid, Nicholas Ryan, Rashidra Scott, Sara Sheperd, Kimber Sprawl, Yasmeen Sulieman, Nasia Thomas, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, and Alan Wiggins.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

In addition to the hit Broadway production, award-winning productions are playing in London's West End and on tour across the US. The show has announced an Australian production, set to premiere in September 2017. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

