VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Slays New Single 'Remember Me' on THE VOICE UK

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson, premiered "Remember Me," her brand new single on Epic Records, last night on ITV's top-rated THE VOICE UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach. "Remember Me" is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide. Check out the performance below!

Grammy and Academy Award winner and best-selling author Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent who went from singing in a small Chicago church to worldwide acclaim. After appearing as a contestant on AMERICAN IDOL in 2004, Hudson's career was launched in 2006, with her film debut portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls, the adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Academy Award-winning breakout performance garnered her nearly 30 awards including the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and NAACP Image awards. On record, Hudson went on to chart three Top 10 albums in Billboard, starting with her RIAA platinum self-titled #2 Soundscan debut of 2008 (which won the Grammy Awar® for Best R&B Album); followed by the RIAA gold #2 debut I Remember Me (2011); and JHUD (2014) featuring the Grammy-nominated "It's Your World." In addition to Dreamgirls, additional film credits include Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, Black Nativity, ChiRaq, and Monster as well as television appearances on Smash, Empire, and HBO's Confirmation, among others. In 2012, Hudson published her New York Times best-selling memoir, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways, Found Myself and Lost Everything that Weighed Me Down.

In 2013, she was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her indelible success in the music industry. She made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, in the role of Shug Avery for which she won a Grammy®. In December 2016, she played Motormouth Maybelle in the television special Hairspray Live. And last Fall, she was featured in Universal Picture's animated hit film Sing and went on to begin her highly-rated stint as a coach on THE VOICE UK. Next up, Hudson stars in Netflix' original film, Sandy Wexler alongside Adam Sandler, which begins streaming April 14, 2017. Together with her sister Julia, Jennifer Hudson co-founded the Julian D. King Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education and welfare.

