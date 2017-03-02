Walt Disney's MOANA Sails Home on Blu-Ray/DVD 3/7

Walt Disney Animation Studios' MOANA the sweeping story of a spirited teenager who sets sail on a daring adventure to save her people, starring newcomer Auli'i Cravalho as THE VOICE of brave and tenacious Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (HBO's "Ballers," "Central Intelligence") as the larger-than-life demigod Maui, has dazzled both critics and audiences.



The film earned a 95% critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office opening weekend. Now, "Moana" sets a new course, arriving to homes on Blu-ray 3D™, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on March 7*.



Continuing the fun-filled adventure, families can continue their journey filled with hours of extensive and entertaining bonus offerings including: a new, hilarious mini-movie featuring Moana and Maui; an in-depth look at how the people, cultures and heritage of the Pacific Islands shaped the story of "Moana;" revealing Q&A with co-stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, and famed animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker; insider access to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa?i, the trio behind the film's moving music; four mini-documentaries highlighting the movie's groundbreaking effects; deleted scenes; a deleted song; hidden Easter Eggs; music video; "Inner Workings," the theatrical short film directed by Leo Matsuda that spotlights the internal struggle between a man's Brain and Heart; and much, much more.



*The film was released on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere (DMA) on Feb. 21.

