Oscar-Nominated HIDDEN FIGURES to Be Adapted to Broadway Musical?

The Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES was a box office smash, and now, according to Forbes.com, the film from 20th Century FOX may be getting a makeover as a new Broadway musical.



The drama picked up three Oscar nominations last month, including nods for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer. According to the site, the movie, which was made for only $25 million, took in over $185 million at the worldwide box office to date.

During an interview for ITN (see below), actress Janelle Monáe, who portrays Mary Jackson in the film, revealed that the script writer, Allison Schroeder, spoke to her about the possibility of adapting the movie to The Great White Way. Monáe also says of co-star Octavia Spencer, "she's the best singer and so she should definitely sing all the numbers, she should sing every song in there."

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the space race, and galvanized the world.

Watch the interview below:

Watch the trailer below:

