LA LA LAND IN CONCERT World Tour to Kick Off This May at Hollywood Bowl; Justin Hurwitz to Conduct

Lionsgate today announced that the world premiere of LA LA LAND IN CONCERT: A LIVE-TO-FILM CELEBRATION will take place at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. Composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct his Oscar-winning score and Oscar®-winning song "City of Stars" (with lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul) performed live-to-film by a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and Jazz ensemble, accompanying the film's original vocal recordings. LA LA LAND is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won the Oscar®for Best Director.



"For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making LA LA LAND was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin's compositions to vivid life. I couldn't be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially 'LA' as the Hollywood Bowl," said Chazelle.



"Damien made a beautiful tribute to Los Angeles with LA LA LAND, and I couldn't be more excited to celebrate the film's music at an LA landmark with incredible LA musicians," said Hurwitz.



This world premiere event at the Hollywood Bowl will celebrate the film and embrace the legendary venue with unique pre-show photo opportunities and an array of delights including a grand fireworks spectacular. LA LA LAND or vintage Hollywood-inspired dress is encouraged.



"We could not be more excited about what will be the first live orchestral presentation of LA LA LAND. And what better place to do it than at the magically dreamy Hollywood Bowl? We're thrilled about this exciting next chapter of the movie's life," said lyricists Pasek & Paul.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 12:00pm PST via www.ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, (800) 745-3000, and the Hollywood Bowl box office. Doors will open at 6:30pm with the show beginning at 8:00pm. All acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Know Before You Go: www.hollywoodbowl.com/lease for parking information.



Following the world premiere, LA LA LAND IN CONCERT will debut in select locations across the globe including the UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, with additional locations to be announced. In the United States, select cities include Atlanta (GA), Seattle (WA), Portland (OR), San Diego (CA), San Antonio & Dallas (TX), Indianapolis (IN), NASHVILLE (TN), Milwaukee (WI), Minneapolis (MN), Denver (CO), and Washington, D.C., with additional cities to be announced.



Released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label, LA LA LAND is the winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Actress Emma Stone, who stars alongside Ryan Gosling (Academy Award® nominee for Best Actor) and John Legend, whose recorded vocal performance will be featured in this event. The film has already grossed nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office.



"By preserving the film's unique recorded vocal performances of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend from the film's soundtrack and blending them with live musicians," said the concert's director Richard Kraft, "we are able to build a one-of-kind concert experience, which becomes a hybrid of film, pre-recordings and incredible live musicianship."



ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL WORLD PREMIERE TEAM The LA LA LAND IN CONCERT: A LIVE-TO-FILM CELEBRATION AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL event is directed by Richard Kraft, who was the Creative Director of the acclaimed DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL and A WHOLE NEW WORLD OF ALAN MENKEN.



Producing this event are Laura Engel & Richard Kraft and Tim FOX & Alison Ahart Williams following their previous successes of DISNEY'S TIM BURTON'S NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIVE IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID IN CONCERT LIVE-TO-FILM AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON, A WHOLE NEW WORLD OF ALAN MENKEN, and the Emmy®-winning PBS special LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON. Also producing are Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents.



Music Supervisor for the event is Steven Gizicki, who won the Guild of Music Supervisors top award for his work on the film LA LA LAND.



