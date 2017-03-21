BWW Morning Brief March 21st, 2017 - SOUND OF MUSIC Gets a New 'Georg' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 20, 2017

Speaking to Gay Times about the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, legendary composer Alan Menken shared his dream casting for another live Disney reimagining: The Little Mermaid.. (more...)

2) Broadway Baby! Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher Welcome Second Child

by BWW News Desk - March 20, 2017

Tony-nominee Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher welcomed a baby boy on Monday, March 13th. Son Ronan Laine Gallagher was born at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: First Look - Darren Criss as 'Music Meister' in Tonight's SUPERGIRL

by TV News Desk - March 20, 2017

ET has shared an exclusive first look at Darren Criss guest starring as Music Meister in tonight's episode of SUPERGIRL on The CW.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Julie Andrews Lashes Out at Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts During TV Appearance

by TV News Desk - March 20, 2017

Last night, star of stage and screen Julie Andrews appeared on the UK's THE PROJECT via video link from Brisbane, and spoke out against Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts which will slash funding to the arts.. (more...)

5) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/19/17

by BWW News Desk - March 20, 2017

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/19/2017.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei and more take part in THE PEOPLE SPEAK at BAM.

- The immersive auction experience BENEATH THE GAVEL opens Off-Broadway...

- An all-star lineup kicks off the new 'BROADWAY BOUND' series tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below.

- And THE SOUND OF MUSIC welcomes Nicholas Rodriguez as 'Georg von Trapp' on tour!

BWW Exclusive: Read our interview with Jessica Hecht on THE PRICE and more!

Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht in THE PRICE. Photo by Joan Marcus.

#GivingTuesday: HAMILTON gives the gift of theatre to kids on the West Coast with #EduHam, launching this week in San Francisco.

Set Your DVR... for THE FLASH/SUPERGIRL musical crossover episode, airing tonight on The CW (8-9:01 p.m. ET), featuring Darren Criss and a new, original song composed by DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul!

What we're geeking out over: Oregon Shakespeare Festival's upcoming revamp of OKLAHOMA! featuring same-sex couples - imagine what it'll be like with clips from the film below!

What we're looking forward to listening to: The ANASTASIA Original Broadway Cast Recording, out this June!

Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Social Butterfly: Harvey Fierstein's perfect response to playing 'Ursula' in Disney's live-action LITTLE MERMAID!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Matthew Broderick, Santino Fontana and Rosie O'Donnell!

Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick last starred on Broadway in SYLVIA and just finished a run Off-Broadway in EVENING AT THE TALK HOUSE. Tony nominee Santino Fontana currently stars in the TV series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and last appeared on Broadway in ACT ONE. Recipient of the 2014 Isabelle Stevenson Award, Rosie O'Donnell last took the Broadway stage in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and is the founder of Rosie's Theater Kids.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

