ANASTASIA Original Broadway Cast Recording Coming in June

Just announced, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical Anastasia will be released by Broadway Records. The album will be released in June (exact release date to be announced).

The recording is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and will be available for pre-order at Amazon.com tomorrow, March 21.

ANASTASIA features a lush, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The score also includes several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film, adapted for the stage. The 75-minute album will include the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

ANASTASIA will begin previews on March 23 and open on Broadway on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell,Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, McKayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Richards/Climan, Inc. serves as General Manager and Marketing Director. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/BlumeZell in association with Hartford Stage.

BROADWAY RECORDS (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Grammy nominated Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and Tony Award-winning and Grammy nominated The Color Purple (2015 revival) among others. Recent releases include Disaster!, Allegiance, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the I Have a Voice anti-bullying initiative as well as Broadway for Orlando (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

