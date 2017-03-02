AJ Shively, Robert Cuccioli and More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' at Feinstein's/54 Below

AJ Shively (Bright Star), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard) and Nick Cartell (Jesus Christ Superstar) have joined Feinstein's/54 Below concert series debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Tuesday, March 21st (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below.

They join the previously announced Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones), Ryan Vona (Paramour), Paige Davis (Chicago & TV's Trading Spaces), Jill Paice (Curtains), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis), Cady Huffman (The Producers), Loni Ackerman (Evita), Shelly Burch (Nine), Martin Charnin (Annie), Rita Gardner (The Fantasticks), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), and Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables). The ensemble consists of Roger Dawley, Michael Hajjar and Yael Silver. The concert is hosted by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway) and Robert W Schneider (Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends)

AJ Shively has appeared on Broadway in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star (Drama Desk nom.) and opposite Kelsey Grammer and Douglas Hodge in La Cage Aux Folles.

Robert Cuccioli received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Jekyll and Hyde. His multiple credits include Rothschild & Sons, Les Miserables, and Paint Your Wagon.

Jim Walton is best known to audiences for his portrayal of Franklin Shepherd in the 1981 Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. Most recently, he was featured in the critically acclaimed documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. He can be currently seen in Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close.

Nick Cartell has appeared on Broadway in Scandalous: The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as the national tour of The Phantom of The Opera.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear on the Great White Way but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first New York audience.

"There are so many worthwhile musicals that have closed on the road to Broadway, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating them with this team, in such a fun concert! We have fascinating facts about theatre history, original cast members, and songs that are gems you've never heard before. I'm particularly excited to feature How Do You Do I Love You with original cast member Loni Ackerman- it has a bouncy and delightful score by Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire, and was a 1967 musical about computer dating!" said Tepper in a statement.

Schneider added, ""On my podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, I have been so surprised that the shows my guests spoke of most fondly were the ones that never made it to Broadway, that New York audiences never got to see their best work. I thought it was about time we corrected that. Plus, the backstage stories on all of these shows are so fabulous!"

The first edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such musicals as All About Us, The Baker's Wife, Captain America, How Do You Do I Love You, Mata Hari, Nerds, Pleasures and Palaces, Prettybelle, Rebecca, The Rhythm Club, Softly, and more.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross with Andrew Garrett Karl serving as projections designer.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway tickets can be purchased at 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

