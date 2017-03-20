VIDEO: Julie Andrews Lashes Out at Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts During TV Appearance

Last night, star of stage and screen Julie Andrews appeared on the UK's THE PROJECT via video link from Brisbane, and spoke out against Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts which will slash funding to the arts. "It's mind boggling," said the legendary actress. "I cannot imagine how anybody would want to cut the funding on something as important as the arts." Watch the appearance below!

As BWW reported last week, Andrews, and her daughter, actress Emma WAlton Hamilton, responded to Trump's proposed budget cuts to the arts in an op-ed piece for CNN, and asked the public to reach out to their elected representatives to preserve existing programs. Read more here.

Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma WAlton Hamilton have co-written over 30 books for children and recently co-created JULIE'S GREENROOM, a new series available on Netflix globally today.

Source: Daily Mail

Related Articles