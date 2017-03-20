Broadway Baby! Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher Welcome Second Child

PEOPLE reports the joyous news that Tony-nominee Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher welcomed a baby boy on Monday, March 13th. Son Ronan Laine Gallagher was born at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. He joins 2 1/2 year-old sister Viola Philomena.

The couple tells PEOPLE exclusively, "We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family. It's incredible how much love you can feel for someone you've just met." Congratulations to the growing family!

Last year, Hilty released her new holiday album "A Merry Little Christmas" and starred on the big screen opposite Warren Beatty in "Rules Don't Apply". On TV, he starred alongside Sean Hayes in NBC's comedy "Sean Saves the World." Prior to that, she portrayed the seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash" for two seasons.

In March 2013, Hilty released her debut solo album, "It Happens All the Time," which included fresh interpretations of compositions by contemporary songwriters and producers. She previously starred as Lorelei Lee, the diamond-loving blonde made famous by Carol Channing,in the Encores! production of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked." She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. After receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway's "9 to 5: The Musical," She most recently appeared on Broadway in NOISES OFF, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles