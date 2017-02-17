Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aasif Mandvi, Marisa Tomei and More Set for THE PEOPLE SPEAK at BAM

BAM presents two stimulating evenings of history and ideas in March that focus on traditionally marginalized voices.

On March 21, BAM and the Onassis Cultural Center New York present The People Speak, gathering acclaimed actors and musicians to bring to life Howard Zinn's extraordinary history of ordinary people.

Building on the work of historian Howard Zinn (1922-2010), The People Speak highlights little known voices from US history, including those of women, African Americans, Native Americans, immigrants, and laborers. The People Speak brings to life the extraordinary history of ordinary people who built the movements that made the United States what it is today, ending slavery and Jim Crow, protesting war and the genocide of Native Americans, creating unions and the eight-hour work day, advancing women's rights and gay liberation, and struggling to right wrongs of the day. By giving public expression to rebels, dissenters, and visionaries from our past-and present-the piece works to educate and inspire a new generation of people working for social justice.

The program will consist of readings and musical performances by some of today's leading artists including Staceyann Chin, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Deva Mahal, Aasif Mandvi, Frances McDormand, Peter Sarsgaard, Stew and Heidi Rodewald, David Strathairn, and Marisa Tomei, with others to be announced.

The People Speak

Based on the work of Howard Zinn (1922-2010)

Directed by Anthony Arnove

In association with Voices of a People's History

Co-presented by BAM and the Onassis Cultural Center New York

Part of Onassis Programs at BAM

March 21 at 7:30pm

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, 30 Lafayette Ave

$20

On March 26, Unbound: A Book Launch Series with BAM and Greenlight Bookstore features writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solnit in conversation with Teju Cole, co-presented with Onassis Cultural Center New York.

Writer, historian, and activist Rebecca Solnit comes to BAM for the launch of her new book, The Mother of All Questions (Haymarket Books), a timely and incisive follow-up to her national bestseller Men Explain Things to Me, praised as "the antidote to mansplaining" by The Stranger. Joined by writer, art historian, and photographer Teju Cole (Open City). Solnit discusses the women who refuse to be silenced, misogynistic violence, the fragile masculinity of the literary canon, the gender binary, the recent history of rape jokes, and much more.

Unbound: Rebecca Solnit with Teju Cole

Co-presented by BAM, Greenlight Bookstore, and the Onassis Cultural Center, NY

Launch of The Mother of All Questions

Part of Onassis Programs at BAM

March 26 at 6pm

BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Pl

$15 (ticket only); $25 (includes book)

