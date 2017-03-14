BWW Morning Brief March 14th, 2017 - 'ORIENT EXPRESS', GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - March 13, 2017

ET has shared an exclusive deleted scene from Lin-Manuel Miranda's appearance on the hit Comedy Central comedy DRUNK HISTORY. In the clip, the Tony winner dials up HAMILTON music director Alex Lacapoire to share an original rap. (more...)

2) VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer Perform 'Last Night of the World' on 'Today'

by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017

Eva Noblezada and Alistair Brammer, the stars of the new Broadway revival of MISS SAIGON, stopped by NBC's TODAY to perform the iconic number 'The Last Night of the World.' Watch the performance below!. (more...)

3) Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest

by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017

A Second National Tour of the Broadway musical Hamilton will open in February 2018 in Seattle for a six week limited engagement before touring North America, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller.. (more...)

4) New Musical SON OF A PREACHER MAN to Tour the UK

by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017

Son of a Preacher Man, a heart-warming new musical featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, with a book by Warner Brown and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, embarks on a national tour starting at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from Monday 4 September 2017.. (more...)

5) UPDATE: Broadway Braces for Winter Storm Stella- MTA Will Suspend Above-Ground Subways

by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Stella is on her way, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in her wake.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- ANYTHING GOES sets sail at Musicals Tonight!, while New Yiddish Rep's GOD OF VENGEANCE moves Off-Broadway, a new adaptation of ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE opens at Barrow Group, and Robert Cuccioli is the 'WHITE GUY ON THE BUS' at 59E59 Theaters.

- McCarter's starry MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS leaves the station tonight in New Jersey...

- And GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM, starring Harvey Fierstein, starts previews at The Public Theater!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos and interviews from opening night of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY!

#GivingTuesday: We learned that Bebe Neuwirth will perform an evening of cabaret to benefit D.C.'s Arena Stage later this spring...

What we're geeking out over: Marking the on-sale date on our calendar for the new FROZEN musical's pre-Broadway run in Denver!

What we're watching: The FENCES film adaptation, arriving on Blu-ray Combo Pack today!

What we're listening to: Celine Dion singing "How Does A Moment Last Forever" from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Social Butterfly: Check out Josh Groban's impromptu meet & greet with Len Cariou at last night's Broadway Backwards!

Thank you @BCEFA for having me at your insanely amazing #BroadwayBackwards tonight. Huge bonus I got to meet LEN CARIOU! #legend #sweeney pic.twitter.com/lfEf81KVLT - josh groban (@joshgroban) March 14, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

