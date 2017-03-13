Broadway Braces for Winter Storm Stella- All Shows Playing as Scheduled

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Stella is on her way, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in her wake.

So far (as of 2pm Monday), there are no cancellations for any Broadway or off-Broadway shows, but stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for regular updates!

The Broadway League issued the following statement (Monday, 11am): As of now, all Broadway shows are playing as scheduled. We will post additional information as it becomes available. You may also check the individual show websites for specific information about your show. For information about exchanges, please contact your point-of-purchase.

On the cancelation of Broadway shows due to inclement weather, the Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin told BroadwayWorld: "Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. 60-70% of our theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

From the National Weather Service (2:30pm EST):

BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Blizzard Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Tuesday night. The Blizzard Watch is no longer in effect. * Locations...Metropolitan New York City and New Jersey, Western Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Northern Middlesex, and Northern New London counties.

-Hazard Types...Heavy Snow and Blizzard Conditions. Snow may mix with or change to sleet and rain across southern and eastern coastal areas late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

-Snow Accumulations...12 to 20 inches...highest amounts to the north and west.



-Snowfall Rates...2 to 4 inches per hour early Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.

-Timing...Late tonight into Tuesday evening.

-Impacts...Dangerous travel due to whiteout conditions at times. Several roads may become impassable. Power outages possible. Damaging wind gusts possible across Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

-Winds...Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph on Tuesday. Highest winds across coastal areas.

-Temperatures...In the upper 20s.

-Visibilities...One quarter mile or less at times.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions...making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded...stay with your vehicle.

The current Broadway schedule is as follows. Check back for updates!

Show Mon.

3/13 Tues.

3/14 Weds.

3/15 Thurs.

3/16 Fri.

3/17 Sat.

3/18 Sun.

3/19 7:00PM 1:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:30PM

8:00PM 2:30PM

7:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 3:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 1:30PM

7:30PM 7:00PM 7:30PM 1:30PM

7:30PM 2:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM 7:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

6:00PM 8;00PM 8:00PM 2:00pM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:30PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 7:30PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 7:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM



Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

