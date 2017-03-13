Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest

A Second National Tour of the Broadway musical Hamilton will open in February 2018 in Seattle for a six-week limited engagement before touring North America, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller.

This new company continues the remarkable run of Hamilton productions that have rolled out since the musical first opened on Broadway in 2015. A Chicago company opened in September 2016; the First National Tour began performances in San Francisco on March 10, 2017; and the London company premieres November 2017 at the Victoria Palace Theater.

The Second National Touring Company of Hamilton will begin performances at Seattle's Paramount Theater on February 6, 2018.

Following its limited run in Seattle it will travel to the following cities in its first season:

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Salt Lake City, UT

Costa Mesa, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Des Moines, IA

Cleveland, OH

Minneapolis, MN

"There has been tremendous interest in the show from markets across the country," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "The best way to get the show in front of as many people as possible is to form a new company to crisscross the country. Beginning in 2018 more than 8000 people a night will have the opportunity to see the show somewhere in North America. Indeed, Hamilton is for everyone."

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.

HAMILTON: The Revolution, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter's book about the making of the musical, is on sale and has been a selection on The New York Times Best Seller List.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles