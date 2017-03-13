FROZEN Slates On-Sale Date for Pre-Broadway Run in Denver

Single tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement of FROZEN, a new musical based on Disney's Academy Award-winning musical film, go on sale Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m. MT at denvercenter.org. FROZEN plays The Buell Theatre August 17 through October 1, 2017.

Tickets start at $25 with a limit of eight tickets per account. For more information and to sign up for alerts go to Denvercenter.org/Frozen.

Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for FROZEN in Denver. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

This Broadway-bound FROZEN, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

FROZEN will open on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre, joining Disney Theatrical's other Broadway hits The Lion King and Aladdin. Casting and Broadway dates will be announced at a future date. FROZEN is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is the largest non-profit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, multimedia plays. Last season the DCPA engaged with more than 1.2 million visitors, generating a $150 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Follow the DCPA on social media @DenverCenter and through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts News Center.

