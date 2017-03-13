VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Raps Drunk Voice Mail in DRUNK HISTORY Deleted Scene

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Mar. 13, 2017  

ET has shared an exclusive deleted scene from Lin-Manuel Miranda's appearance on the hit Comedy Central series DRUNK HISTORY. In the clip, the Tony winner dials up HAMILTON music director Alex Lacapoire to share an original rap, featuring the lyrics "Lock up your horses and daughters, I'm getting f**ked up on the couch with [series creator] Derek Waters." Watch the clip below!

The deleted scene is from an episode of the series in which Miranda drunkenly tells the history of Alexander Hamilton. The re-enactment featured Alia Shawkat portraying Hamilton and Aubrey Plaza as Aaron Burr. Click here for clips from the episode!

Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, "Drunk History" is produced by Gary Sanchez Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Ian Friedman is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Source: ET


