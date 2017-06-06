BWW Morning Brief June 6th, 2017 - ANIMAL Opens at the Atlantic and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2017

Following a critically lauded run in Chicago during Summer 2016, SpongeBob SquarePants will open on Broadway at The Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street) this Fall. Preview performances begin Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th.. (more...)

2) It Figures! Idina Menzel Will Lead Reading of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2017

Who will star in the musical? Casting has not yet been announced, but BroadwayWorld has just learned that Idina Menzel will lead an upcoming New York City workshop. Menzel is not, however, expected to take part in the ART production, as she is set to star in Roundabout's Skintight, running May 31-August 26, 2018.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Kevin Spacey On Hosting TONY AWARDS: 'I Hope They're Not Disappointed'

by TV News Desk - June 05, 2017

On yesterday's SUNDAY TODAY on NBC, actor Kevin Spacey opened up about hosting the TONY AWARDS on June 11, joking "I hope they're not disappointed that I'm not James Corden. I hope they're not disappointed that I'm not Neil Patrick Harris.'. (more...)

4) Breaking: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Headed to Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2018

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2017

Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced today that Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) on Friday, February 16, 2018, with the official Broadway Opening Night on Thursday, March 15. Tickets for Broadway and all pre-Broadway engagements begin pre-sales today. For more information, please visit www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com. (more...)

5) Rachel Harry Wins the 2017 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2017

The Tony Awards have announced that Rachel Harry of Hood River, Oregon has been named the third recipient of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is

choreographer and actress Lorin Latarro

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Chisa Hutchinson's SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER bows this evening at Second Stage.

- TV stars Ginnifer Goodwin & Allen Leech lead CONSTELLATIONS, beginning tonight at the Geffen...

- And ANIMAL, starring Rebecca Hall, opens tonight at the Atlantic!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Brendon Urie's first official bows in Broadway's KINKY BOOTS!

Brandon Urie's first bows at KINKY BOOTS.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

Set Your DVR... for WAR PAINT co-stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, stopping by TODAY!

Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone in WAR PAINT.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: That a Grateful Dead musical is in the works...

What we're watching: A scene from the RSC's JULIUS CAESAR, screening across the U.S. as part of 'Live from Stratford-Upon-Avon'...

Social Butterfly: See Lionel Larner honoring INDECENT's Katrina Lenk with her Theatre World Award...

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Harvey Fierstein, who turns 63 today!

Tony winner Harvey Fierstein last starred Off-Broadway in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM and before that in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, A CATERED AFFAIR, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, HAIRSPRAY (he reprised his role for NBC's live event last year), SAFE SEX, and TORCH SONG TRILOGY on Broadway. He wrote the plays CASA VALENTINA, SAFE SEX and TORCH SONG TRILOGY, as well as the book for KINKY BOOTS, NEWSIES, A CAGE AUX FOLLES, A CATERED AFFAIR and LEGS DIAMOND. Fierstein has also appeared in concert productions of RAGS and HAIR. Among his big screen credits are BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, DEATH TO SMOOCHY, INDEPENDENCE DAY and more. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2007.

Gabriel Ebert and Harvey Fierstein in

GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public Theater.

Photo by Joan Marcus

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles