KINKY BOOTS
Click Here for More Articles on KINKY BOOTS

Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS

Jun. 5, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has officially made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, through August 6, 2017.

Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for Urie's first Broadway bows and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie

Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie, Taylor Louderman Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie, Taylor Louderman, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Shannon O'Boyle, Brendon Urie, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Shannon O'Boyle, Brendon Urie, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Shannon O'Boyle, Brendon Urie, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie, J. Harrison Ghee Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
Brendon Urie

buy tickets

Related Articles


1 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for MTC's Spring Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Celebrates Cast Recording Release with In-Store Appearance at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
  • Photo Coverage: Paper Mill Playhouse Finds a Practically Perfect Nanny in MARY POPPINS!
  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of DERREN BROWN: SECRET

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com