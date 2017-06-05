Photo Coverage: No Panic Necessary! Brendon Urie Takes First Broadway Bows in KINKY BOOTS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has officially made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, through August 6, 2017.



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for Urie's first Broadway bows and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



J. Harrison Ghee, Brendon Urie