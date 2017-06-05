WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole to Visit SiriusXM, NBC's TODAY

BWW has learned that War Paint stars and Tony nominees Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole are set to participate in SiriusXM's On Broadway Channel's "Town Hall" tonight at 8pm EST. Sirius is celebrating TONY week with the ladies, who will sit down with their friend and frequent pianist Seth Rudetsky to discuss the show, their Tony nominations (in the same category) and feature music from their new cast recording.

In addition, the talented duo will appear during the 10am hour of THE TODAY SHOW on NBC tomorrow morning to discuss the TONY AWARDS and their nominations and will give TODAY an inside look at the Tony-nominated costumes and set of their new hit musical.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.

Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, RELENTLESS and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

