VIDEO: Kevin Spacey On Hosting TONY AWARDS: 'I Hope They're Not Disappointed'

Jun. 5, 2017  

On yesterday's SUNDAY TODAY on NBC, actor Kevin Spacey opened up about hosting the TONY AWARDS on June 11th, joking "I hope they're not disappointed that I'm not James Corden. I hope they're not disappointed that I'm not Neil Patrick Harris." The award-winner adds, "I hope they're not disappointed in the 14 other people they asked to host before they asked me...it was a long list." When it comes to singing and dancing during the show, Spacey says, "I see no reason to break with tradition."

Later, the "House of Cards" star takes anchor Willie Geist on a wild tour of Broadway and reveals there was never any doubt he would become an actor, with roles in theater, movies and television. Watch the appearance in full below!

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers" in 1991.

Image courtesy of NBC

