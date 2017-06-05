Breaking: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Headed to Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2018

Locate your shaker of salt now, because Buffett's coming to Broadway!

Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced today that Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) on Friday, February 16, 2018, with the official Broadway Opening Night on Thursday, March 15. Tickets for Broadway and all pre-Broadway engagements begin pre-sales today. For more information, please visit www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

"Well, going to Broadway is a dream come true, but to be coming to the Marquis is like having a great margarita with a tequila floater. If we are going to turn the island of Manhattan into Margaritaville, Times Square seems the perfect place to drop anchor after our voyage from La Jolla, New Orleans, Houston and Chicago," said Jimmy Buffett. "I am grateful to all the wonderful people at all levels who participated in the hard work of turning a dream into reality. It's going to be a tropical season in New York. Fins Up!!!!"

"We've had such a fantastic adventure at La Jolla Playhouse bringing this production - filled with Jimmy Buffett's iconic music - to theatrical life, with such a terrific team of artists," said director Christopher Ashley. "We're in the midst of an amazing run here, and I've rarely seen such an enthusiastic response to a show. As a now official Parrot Head, I am overjoyed to continue the journey of Escape to Margaritaville across the country - and on to Broadway."

As previously announced, Escape to Margaritaville is currently having its World Premiere steps from the ocean at the Tony Award®-winning La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, having extended twice, with performances now through July 9, 2017.

The production of Escape to Margaritaville premieres in New Orleans and makes its way to Houston and Chicago before sailing down Broadway to 46th Street to the Marquis Theatre.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy® Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award® nominee and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn't get much better than this.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award®-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award®-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award® nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

