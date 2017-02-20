BWW Morning Brief February 20th, 2017 - All-Female 1776, 'ARTURO UI' and More on President's Day!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - February 19, 2017

Lesli Margherita always has something amazing up her sleeve and this time she has pulled together a scathing and hilarious re-write of HAMILTON's 'You'll Be Back'. Addressed to Trump supporters feeling that buyer's remorse as the presidential administration draws constant attention for gaffs and bumps, Margherita as Hillary Clinton lounges in a pantsuit and fuzzy hot pink slippers and reminds the country what could have been. . (more...)

2) STAGE TUBE: Jenn Colella Performs High Flying Number from COME FROM AWAY

by Stage Tube - February 19, 2017

COME FROM AWAY, which was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, began performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Saturday, February 18, 2017, and officially opens Sunday, March 12, 2017. The cast recently visited the recording studio. Star Jenn Colella performed her character's belt it out number Me and the Sky. Check it out below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Press Preview of CRAZY FOR YOU

by Walter McBride - February 19, 2017

This weekend Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) will present the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. BroadwayWorld was there for a preview with the company and you can go inside the special day below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Christine Baranski Stars in 'Good Wife' Spin-Off THE GOOD FIGHT, Debuting Tonight

by TV News Desk - February 19, 2017

CBS's 'The Good Wife' spin-off THE GOOD FIGHT, from Robert and Michelle King, starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters and Erica Tazel, premieres tonight, February 19th, with a special broadcast on the CBS Television Network, then move exclusively to CBS All Access.. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway and West End Get the Spotlight in New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' CURTAIN UP Exhibit!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 19, 2017

New York's Broadway and London's West End have long been the biggest destinations for live theater, and now, a new exhibition at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts honors the rich creative talent and award-winning productions in both cities. Co-curated by The Library for the Performing Arts and the V&A, where the exhibition debuted last year, in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London highlights how the theatre districts of both cities have flourished and developed since 1976. The exhibition, which opened at The Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center on October 31, 2016 and is on display through June 30, 2017.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

It's President's Day!

- Christian Borle stars in a reading of 'ARTURO UI' at Woodshed.

- Tony Kushner and more take part in a Public Forum on culture in the age of Trump...

- Carolee Carmello leads an all-female 1776 at 54 Below, while the cast and creatives of HAIR reunite at Joe's Pub!

BWW Exclusive: Read our interview with BEARDO's Damon Daunno, starring in the Off-Broadway show as the Rasputin-inspired title character!

#MotivationalMonday: #EduHam is a series of HAMILTON matinees made available to many students of low-income families at NYC schools - check out photos from last week!

Set Your DVR... for Chita Rivera, chatting with Al Roker on TODAY's 'Living Legends' segment!

What we're geeking out over: This all-new, behind-the-scenes BEAUTY AND THE BEAST featurette!

What we're listening to: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare belting out 'Journey to the Past' at her alma mater!

Social Butterfly: We're so excited about Jon Favreau's picks for Disney's live-action LION KING movie!

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT - Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

