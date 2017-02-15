HAIR Creator Re-writes 'Initials' for Alumni-Packed Joe's Pub Reunion Concert

HAIR cast members from the original Broadway production, revival Broadway cast and film adaptation will perform at Joe's Pub on February 20 at 9:30pm in a concert titled "Presidents Day Be-In: A night of Peace, Love & Revolution."

All artists' proceeds from the concert will benefit Planned Parenthood, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and The Human Rights Campaign.

Hair co-creator James Rado has re-written the song "Initials," a protest song from the musical, for a 2017 interpretation based on the Trump administration.

The concert will feature performances by Annie Golden, Debbie Andrew, Allison Guinn, Lauren Elder, Laura Dreyfuss, and others.

Annie Golden, who played Jeannie in the 1979 film adaptation, credits HAIR with starting her career and said the concert will allow her to reconnect with her roots. "I have always considered myself 'the flower child who will not wilt'," Golden said. "This evening seems appropriate for me to honor my legacy, my life's work, and HAIR. Now, more than ever, we need this kind of evening."

Concert organizer Anthony Hollock said there is still a strong connection between the 1960's era musical and today's political unrest. "In uneasy times like today, we realize that this is nothing new. I believe in 2017 all artists are called to lead a bloodless revolution to fix our broken system. HAIR has been doing that since 1967. Peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars. I truly believe that," Hollock said.

Doors open at 9pm, the performance will begin at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

