Christian Borle to Star in THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI Reading at Woodshed

Woodshed Collective has announced the "20/20 Reading Series," a series of readings taking place in 2017 of anti-fascist and political plays speaking to the current political climate.

20/20 comes from the idea that this series will keep our vision clear about the challenges we face and help find a path to the 2020 election. All proceeds from the readings will go to organizations working to ensure a safe, open, and just society. Two additional readings will be announced for 2017.

The "20/20 Reading Series" kicks off on Monday, February 20 (President's Day) at 7:30PM with The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, directed by Woodshed Collective Artistic Director Teddy Bergman. The play is a satirical allegory of the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany prior to World War II. Starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Falsettos) as "Arturo Ui," the Brecht classic will be performed at a New York City historic landmark which has often been at the forefront of social change and activism, Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square South, New York, NY 10012).

Christian Borle will be joined by Greg Hildreth (Cinderella) as Ernesto Roma, Bill Buell (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Dogsborough/Judge, Arnie Burton (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Master of Ceremonies/Ragg/Ignatius Dullfoot, Kevin Del Aguila (Rocky) as Emanuele Giri/O'Casey, David Rossmer (LES MISERABLES) as Young Dogsborough, James Saito ("Life of Pi") as Sheet/Fish/Minster, Ethan Dubin (Rancho Viejo) as Servant/Smith/Court Physician/Inna, Joe Tippett (Airline Highway) as James Greenwool, Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me) as The Actor, Elvy Yost ("The Catch") as Wounded Woman/Betty Dullfoot/Dockdaisy, Ben Beckley (Dying for It) as Grocer/Gangster/Citizen, Justin Perez (Justin's Basement Show) as Grocer/Gangster/Citizen.

Tickets for the 20/20 reading of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui by Bertolt Brecht are $50 with all proceeds benefiting the Southern Poverty Law Center (www.splcenter.org). Visit www.woodshedcollective.com for more information.

WOODSHED COLLECTIVE is one of the country's premier immersive theater companies. Since 2006 the company has presented large scale theatrical events including: Twelve Ophelias performed in McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg, The Confidence Man adapted from Melville's novel and performed on a decommissioned steamship in the Hudson River, and The Tenant adapted from the novel and film and performed in a five-story 19th Century Parish House on the Upper West Side.

Most recently, the company presented the critically acclaimed Empire Travel Agency, a grail quest criss-crossing Lower Manhattan, where groups of four audience members at a time hunted for the secret to the vibrancy of New York. Driven by the belief in The Combined power of stories and architecture to break down the barriers of everyday life, Woodshed's shows aim to create genuine awe.

Woodshed's artists have worked on almost every large scale immersive event in New York including AMC network's immersive up-fronts, Sleep No More, Queen of the Night, and Barrow Street's Sweeney Todd.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles