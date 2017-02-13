BWW Morning Brief February 13th, 2017 - FRIGID Fest, Paul Rudd, GREAT COMET Sing-Along and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Broadway Records' cast recording of THE COLOR PURPLE has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson are the principal soloists on the album produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino. Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis are composers/lyricists.. (more...)

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 12, 2017

After 16 years away, Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway.. (more...)

by Audition Roundup - February 12, 2017

Updated this week! Check out upcoming Equity Auditions from Sunday, February 12, 2017 for both productions in your area and around the country including what/when/where and how to audition! . (more...)

by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2017

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's 'Saturday Intermission Pics' roundup! This week friends far and wide checked in with us, from Sunset Boulevard to The Bodyguard on tour to amazing new musicals premiering across the country. Check out more below!. (more...)

by Michael Dale - February 12, 2017

One would assume that Mark Twain would have been amused that his 1884 novel condemning America's history of enslavement of Africans, 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,' has occasionally been condemned itself as racist literature for its realistic use of a certain slur.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The 11th Annual FRIGID Festival brings the chills to New York City starting tonight.

- HAMILTON's Brandon Victor Dixon is hosting Paul Rudd's All-Star SAY Bowling Benefit, while Betsy Wolfe and more take part in TRUE COLORS: BROADWAY FIGHTS OVARIAN CANCER...

- And fans gather to sing on the 'GREAT COMET' Broadway cast recording!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our inside account of La MaMa's 50th-anniversary celebration of HAIR!

#MotivationalMonday: Here's some amazing advice from 'GREAT COMET' star Josh Groban...

"Don't try to be like me. Try to be like yourself. Try to be very good at being yourself." - Josh Groban (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for NEWSIES' Jeremy Jordan, stopping by LIVE WITH KELLY today!

Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan filming NEWSIES for the big screen.

Photo courtesy Disney Theatrical Productions

What we're geeking out over: Grey Gardens, Big & Little Edie's famed East Hampton home, is on the market!

Photo courtesy The Corcoran Group

What we're listening to: The stars of COME FROM AWAY performing "Welcome to the Rock", their opening number!

What we're watching: This clip from Disney Channel's TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER, featuring Mandy Moore singing "Wind in My Hair"!

Social Butterfly: Watch Sierra Boggess and Manon Taris - would-be stars of Fantôme de L'Opéra in Paris - perform a tune from the show!

A video posted by Sierra Boggess (@officialsierraboggess) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:36am PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stockard Channing, who turns 73 today!

Tony winner Stockard Channing last starred on Broadway in IT'S ONLY A PLAY. Before that, she took the stage in OTHER DESERT CITIES, PAL JOEY, THE LION IN WINTER, THE LITTLE FOXES, FOUR BABOONS ADORING THE SUN, SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, LOVE LETTERS, THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, JOE EGG, THE RINK, TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA and more. She is best known for playing 'Betty Rizzo' in the 1978 GREASE movie, and 'First Lady Abbey Bartlet' on THE WEST WING TV series.

