Betsy Wolfe Previews TRUE COLORS: BROADWAY FIGHTS OVARIAN CANCER, Coming Up at Feinstein's/54 Below

As previously announced, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer" on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00pm.

True Colors is bringing together some of the best of Broadway for an unforgettable night of music to raise money to find a cure for and celebrate those battling Ovarian Cancer.

All proceeds from this event will be going to Discovery to Cure, part of the Yale School of Medicine dedicated to advancing the prevention, early detection and treatment of women's reproductive cancers. Visit discoverytocure.yale.edu for more information.

Directed by Jim Brigman and Music Directed by Drew Wutke, the evening will be hosted by Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, Mr. Robot, Younger, Picnic) and Christine Cartell (The Blacklist, Person of Interest) as they bring to you a night of Broadway favorites singing songs by female composers and writers, including Cyndi Lauper, Carole King, Jeannie Tesori and more.

Performers scheduled to appear are: Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Brain Dead, The Good Wife, Les Miserables, Book of Mormon), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour, Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose), Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Rock of Ages), Nick Cartell (Paramour, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Scandalous), Julia Udine (The Phantom of the Opera), Jesse Nager (Motown The Musical, Scandalous, Mary Poppins) and The Broadway Boys, Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, Evita), Tracy Jai Edwards (Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Ruthless), and Megan Kane (Feinstein's/54 Below Favorite, God's Country).

There are now two ticket options:

Prix-Fixe & Beverage Package: This includes an exclusive, expressly created menu for a 2-course meal with standard open bar, and a portion of your ticket is tax deductible! Tickets range in price from $100-$250 per person.

A La Carte Ticket: A lower-priced opportunity to support this wonderful cause that includes your selected ticket for the evening's entertainment. Tickets range in price from $35-$60 per person. (Feinstein/54 Below's standard $25 food and beverage minimum applies.)

Watch two previews for the event - featuring Betsy Wolfe - below!

True Colors: Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination forentertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of NewYork City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street,Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

