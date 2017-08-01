BWW Morning Brief August 1st, 2017: LILI MARLENE Opens, Tovah Feldshuh at Feinstein's/54 Below, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017

BroadwayWorld has just learned that playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard has passed away. He was 73 years old.. (more...)

2) Brendon Urie Will No Longer Stage Door Following Broadway Performances

by Alan Henry - July 31, 2017

The Kinky Boots stage door has naturally been attracting large numbers of Panic! fans throughout Urie's time in the show and Urie has been signing after all performances, but he will no longer stage door following an incident which occurred over the weekend.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Anna and Elsa and Olaf and More! Go Inside Rehearsal for Broadway-Bound FROZEN!

by Stage Tube - July 31, 2017

Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen releases the first sneak peek at the production, with interviews with the creative team behind the musical and footage from inside the rehearsal room. We're taking you behind the scenes below!. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Jennifer Nettles, Dove Cameron, Corbin Bleu and More in MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017

The Hollywood Bowl's weekend production of Mamma Mia! starred Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Jamie Camil as Sam, Tisha Campbell Martin as Tanya, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, Hamish Linklater as Harry, Jennifer Nettles as Donna, and Steven Weber as Bill. Mamma Mia! was directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. BroadwayWorld has photos of the cast in action below!. (more...)

5) BroadwayWorld Readers Respond to KINKY BOOTS Stage Door Incidents with Brendon Urie

by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kyle Taylor Parker

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Write Act Repertory's new musical LILI MARLENE opens tonight at St. Luke's Theatre!

-CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Tovah Feldshuh romps into Feinstein's/54 Below with AGING IS OPTIONAL.

-Atlas Circus comes to Dixon Place with LUCKY starting tonight.

-And SNOW WHITE PADDED ROOM comes to Broadway Bound Theatre Festival!

BWW Exclusive: David Moscow shares his secrets from NEWSIES on its 25th anniversary with BWW's Wayman Wong!

Photo credit: Hollywood Pictures

What we're geeking out over: Off-Broadway's THE LIGHTNING THIEF cast are reuniting next month for a concert and album signing!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

What we're watching: Check out these magical highlights from A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare in the Park.

Social Butterfly: Following yesterday's announcement of his passing, stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and other industry notables took to social media to pay tribute to Sam Shepard. He will truly be missed.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sam Mendes, who turns 52 today!

Sam Mendes is best known for his work as the artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse, and his direction of the film American Beauty and the Broadway production of Cabaret on Broadway starring Alan Cumming. His production of Oliver! became the longest running show ever to play at the London Palladium. Additional stage credits include Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie, Stephen Sondheim's Company (which had the first ever African American "Bobby"), Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus and his farewell duo of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya and Twelfth Night, which transferred to the Brooklyn Academy Of Music and Gypsy on Broadway starring Bernadette Peters.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

