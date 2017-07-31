Social Roundup: Broadway and Hollywood React to Sam Shepard's Passing

BroadwayWorld was saddened to previously first report the passing of playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard. Shepard, who had been ill with ALS for some time, died peacefully on July 27 at his home in Kentucky, surrounded by his children and sisters. He was 73 years old.

Survivors include his children, Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard, and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

"The family requests privacy at this difficult time," said the spokesman for the family, Chris Boneau.

Funeral arrangements remain private. Plans for a public memorial have not yet been determined.

Following the announcement of his passing, stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and other industry notables took to social media to pay tribute to Shepard.

Read the full obituary here.

Have a favorite Sam Shepard play or performance? Tell us in the comments.

Heartbroken...Sam Shepard has died. 2x @TheTonyAwards-nom'd playwright was an original voice and a theatre legend. https://t.co/D99L7zdXL4 pic.twitter.com/v1ykYi2Mzu — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) July 31, 2017

Rest n Peace Sam Shepard. A theatrical n literary giant who's artistic voice will be missed n this troubled world. — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) July 31, 2017

Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. Ride on, genius. — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 31, 2017

Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 31, 2017

Such sad news. https://t.co/Qei4QmoPup — Owen Teague (@RealOwenTeague) July 31, 2017

A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) July 31, 2017

God no!

https://t.co/dlxDMnprTF — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro. pic.twitter.com/pIY4FWxXtZ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 31, 2017

Oh MAN. #RIPSamShepard https://t.co/5RMcUMI4az — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard, too young. Loved acting in his stuff way back when I was a more actorly actor. So much fun. https://t.co/AqVkhbNX5e — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) July 31, 2017

And now Sam Shepard pic.twitter.com/vF85U6hNWM — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) July 31, 2017

There's gonna be a general lack of toast in the neighborhood this morning. Goodbye Sam Shepard. — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) July 31, 2017

I had the privilege of working with Sam Shepard when I was very young. I remember a very giving a generous man. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/TNpgPnviBT — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard - cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. A true hero is gone. I'll always be thankful for his reality, his honesty, his art. Condolences to his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/YUOmewDHvS — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard!!! NO. Not acceptable. He made me, he made all of us, want to be better, deeper, more imaginative, more terrifying on the page — Sarah Treem (@SarahTreem) July 31, 2017

#SamShepard , a playwright and actor , who was made of #TheRightStuff . pic.twitter.com/wBT3VlXFou — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard has long been a hero of mine. A versatile artist with an unflinching style entirely his own. A renegade renaissance man. RIP. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) July 31, 2017

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Sam Shepard’s passing this morning. We’ll miss you, Sam. pic.twitter.com/sJ4MklrNpW — Signature Theatre (@SignatureTheatr) July 31, 2017

sam shepard, LEGEND. rest in peace. — Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

Icon. Legend. ??

Sam Shepard, Pulitzer-Winning Playwright and Actor, Is Dead at 73 https://t.co/khTXdCw4I5 — Rodney Hicks (@RodneyHicksnow) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard, an indelible beauty and a brilliant playwright. https://t.co/snRMRK0wNe — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard wrote 44 plays. In addition to everything else. 44 plays. Oh, that everyone in the world could contribute half as much. — Andrew Briedis (@AndrewBriedis) July 31, 2017

We lost a true legend today. One that created characters and stories beyond genius. RIP Sam Shepard. Truly one of the best. — Corey Cott (@NapOnACott) July 31, 2017

I hate endings. Just detest them. Beginnings are definitely the most exciting, middles are perplexing & endings are a disaster - Sam Shepard — westendproducer (@westendproducer) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. We understand this ugly world a little bit better because of you. pic.twitter.com/3QnTw5ZK63 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2017



What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles