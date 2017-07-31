Obituaries

Social Roundup: Broadway and Hollywood React to Sam Shepard's Passing

Jul. 31, 2017  

BroadwayWorld was saddened to previously first report the passing of playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard. Shepard, who had been ill with ALS for some time, died peacefully on July 27 at his home in Kentucky, surrounded by his children and sisters. He was 73 years old.

Survivors include his children, Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard, and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

"The family requests privacy at this difficult time," said the spokesman for the family, Chris Boneau.

Funeral arrangements remain private. Plans for a public memorial have not yet been determined.

Following the announcement of his passing, stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and other industry notables took to social media to pay tribute to Shepard.

Read the full obituary here.

