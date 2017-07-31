Social Roundup: Broadway and Hollywood React to Sam Shepard's Passing
BroadwayWorld was saddened to previously first report the passing of playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard. Shepard, who had been ill with ALS for some time, died peacefully on July 27 at his home in Kentucky, surrounded by his children and sisters. He was 73 years old.
Survivors include his children, Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard, and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.
"The family requests privacy at this difficult time," said the spokesman for the family, Chris Boneau.
Funeral arrangements remain private. Plans for a public memorial have not yet been determined.
Following the announcement of his passing, stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and other industry notables took to social media to pay tribute to Shepard.
Have a favorite Sam Shepard play or performance? Tell us in the comments.
Heartbroken...Sam Shepard has died. 2x @TheTonyAwards-nom'd playwright was an original voice and a theatre legend. https://t.co/D99L7zdXL4 pic.twitter.com/v1ykYi2Mzu Rest n Peace Sam Shepard. A theatrical n literary giant who's artistic voice will be missed n this troubled world. Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. RIP Sam Shepard. Ride on, genius. Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp Such sad news. https://t.co/Qei4QmoPup A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. God no! Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro. pic.twitter.com/pIY4FWxXtZ Oh MAN. #RIPSamShepard https://t.co/5RMcUMI4az RIP Sam Shepard, too young. Loved acting in his stuff way back when I was a more actorly actor. So much fun. https://t.co/AqVkhbNX5e And now Sam Shepard pic.twitter.com/vF85U6hNWM There's gonna be a general lack of toast in the neighborhood this morning. Goodbye Sam Shepard. I had the privilege of working with Sam Shepard when I was very young. I remember a very giving a generous man. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/TNpgPnviBT R.I.P. Sam Shepard - cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend. RIP Sam Shepard. A true hero is gone. I'll always be thankful for his reality, his honesty, his art. Condolences to his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/YUOmewDHvS Sam Shepard!!! NO. Not acceptable. He made me, he made all of us, want to be better, deeper, more imaginative, more terrifying on the page #SamShepard , a playwright and actor , who was made of #TheRightStuff . pic.twitter.com/wBT3VlXFou Sam Shepard has long been a hero of mine. A versatile artist with an unflinching style entirely his own. A renegade renaissance man. RIP. Our hearts are heavy with the news of Sam Shepard’s passing this morning. We’ll miss you, Sam. pic.twitter.com/sJ4MklrNpW sam shepard, LEGEND. rest in peace. Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum Icon. Legend. ?? RIP Sam Shepard, an indelible beauty and a brilliant playwright. https://t.co/snRMRK0wNe Sam Shepard wrote 44 plays. In addition to everything else. 44 plays. Oh, that everyone in the world could contribute half as much. We lost a true legend today. One that created characters and stories beyond genius. RIP Sam Shepard. Truly one of the best. I hate endings. Just detest them. Beginnings are definitely the most exciting, middles are perplexing & endings are a disaster - Sam Shepard Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN RIP Sam Shepard. We understand this ugly world a little bit better because of you. pic.twitter.com/3QnTw5ZK63
