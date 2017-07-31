Photo Flash: First Look at Jennifer Nettles, Dove Cameron, Corbin Bleu and More in MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl
Jul. 31, 2017  

The Hollywood Bowl's weekend production of Mamma Mia! starred Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Jamie Camil as Sam, Tisha Campbell Martin as Tanya, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, Hamish Linklater as Harry, Jennifer Nettles as Donna, and Steven Weber as Bill. Mamma Mia! was directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. BroadwayWorld has photos of the cast in action below!

Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, with book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous" - Mamma Mia! will have you singing, dancing and having the time of your life!

Photo Credit: Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

Dove Cameron

Jennifer Nettles and cast of Mamma Mia!

Jennifer Nettles and cast of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Mamma Mia!

Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron

Steven Weber, Jaime Camil and Hamish Linklater

Lea DeLaria, Jennifer Nettles and Tisha Campbell-Martin

Lea DeLaria, Jennifer Nettles and Tisha Campbell-Martin

Corbin Bleu and Dove Cameron

Corbin Bleu

Lea DeLaria, Jennifer Nettles and Tisha Campbell-Martin

Corbin Bleu and Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron

Jennifer Nettles

Tisha Campbell-Martin and the cast of Mamma Mia!

Hamish Linklater and Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles

Lea DeLaria and Steven Weber

Lea DeLaria and Steven Weber

The cast of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Mamma Mia!

The cast of Mamma Mia!


