BroadwayWorld Readers Respond to KINKY BOOTS Stage Door Incidents with Brendon Urie

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. He will be with the production through August 6, 2017.



Panic! At the Disco's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

The Kinky Boots stage door has naturally been attracting large numbers of Panic! fans throughout Urie's time in the show and Urie has been signing after all performances, but he will no longer stage door following an incident which occurred over the weekend.

Urie's bodyguard, Zack Cloud Hall, also took to social media to address the situation.

"It got so bad at one point Brendon stopped and asked the crowd to please stop yelling at him. As I watched him continue I could see him having a hard time because people weren't stopping. It got louder and louder and people from the beginning started running to the end and shoving people forward. That's when I made the call to stop it both for Brendon's sake and the kids in the front getting shoved into the barricades by fully grown adults."

"I know it sucks that we almost made it to the end of his Broadway run being able to sign, but please know we have decided is for his mental well being and if you really care about him you will understand that."

"Brendon will not be singing anymore after shows for the remainder of his Broadway shows" the post concludes.

Matthew writes "Must be what it was like when Nick Jonas was at How to Succeed, loser high school girls forcing their moms to camp out at stage door with them before the curtains even goes up!"

Christian writes "A ticket guarantees you a performance on stage, not a meet and greet after the show. They should be grateful they get to experience even that."

Lara writes " It was awful. I was leaving class at Broadway Dance Center, and there were massive crowds waiting for autographs as the actors entered the theatre hours before showtime. The kinky boots lines, or lack of, are crazy enough blocking the whole sidewalk without adding this. A signed playbill is not a right, but a privilege. Act like adults!"

Thom writes "Do not blame him at all. Send a self addressed envelope and your program to sign to the theater and usually actors will sign it, and hand it off to be mailed back to you."

Michael writes "I understand why he's doing it. I was there his opening night. It was insane. People were literally climbing trees, on top of cars, and even buildings trying to see him. The street was completely blocked by people so no cars could get through. The show ended around 10:00 and got his autograph around 10:50. After that I got in an uber to leave but the crowd was so bad that the car I was in couldn't move forward. The driver was finally able to get out of the street around 12am. Literally sitting in a car for an hour unable to move 2 inches forward without hitting someone. I thought it would have calmed down a little bit by now. But I guess I was wrong."

Diana writes "As many mentioned a signed Playbill is a bonus. We have seen the show several times with different casts and have seen crowd control managed. It is sad people could not follow directions, but luckily no one was seriously hurt."

Autumn writes " I was one of those people being pushed into the front barricade and honestly I felt so sorry for Brendon having to be greeted by all of the screams. I stayed calm and had my Playbill signed and my friend stood next to me and took a video we were obviously excited to see Brendon but screaming and pushing is simply not okay and one of the guards clearly explained these rules to us. Honestly, if people can't follow simple instructions to keep an artist and other people safe then they don't deserve to meet Brendon, and I am happy that he knows his limits and won't allow such behavior that makes him uncomfortable."

Sheri writes "Horrible that stupid immature people ruin things for others. I've been meeting celebs and taking my daughter since she was little. She knows hot to respect the celeb as well as others."

Cecelia writes "Can't say I didn't see this coming. Good for him though- he shouldn't have to put up with outlandish behavior"

