BWW Morning Brief April 6th, 2017 - WAR PAINT Opens and More!

by BWW News Desk - April 05, 2017

MCC Theater celebrated three decades as one of NYC's leading Off-Broadway theater companies at its annual Miscast gala on Monday, April 3, at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. BroadwayWorld is excited to share exclusive footage of Stephanie J. Block's performance of 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY. Check it out below!. (more...)

2) Sara Poyzer, Kate Graham, and Jacqueline Braun Join MAMMA MIA!; New Booking Period Announced

by BWW News Desk - April 05, 2017

Fresh from playing Donna Sheridan in the first ever UK Tour of global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!, Sara Poyzer is delighted to be playing the role at London's Novello Theatre from Monday 12 June 2017, along with fellow Dynamos, Kate Graham as Tanya and Jacqueline Braun as Rosie.. (more...)

3) Get Ready to Guffaw! Meet the Full Company of PRESENT LAUGHTER, Opening Tonight on Broadway

by Meet the Cast - April 05, 2017

Present Laughter, starring Academy Award- and two-time Tony Award-winner Kevin Kline in his triumphant return to Broadway, opens tonight, April 5th, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Present Laughter will play through Sunday, July 2nd. Scroll down to learn more about the company and watch interviews with the cast!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

by Linda Lenzi - April 05, 2017

The much anticipated, brand-new production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opened last night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The show is set to run through May 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!. (more...)

5) WAITRESS' Sara Bareilles Says She 'Loves the Idea of Writing Another Musical'

by Caryn Robbins - April 05, 2017

In a new interview with Billboard, Sara Bareilles discusses what it has been like to make her Broadway debut as Jenna in the new musical WAITRESS, for which she composed the music.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Lillias White makes her London debut in THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN' this evening.

- The George Takei-led PACIFIC OVERTURES (more here) and BAGHDADDY begin Off-Broadway...

- And WAR PAINT, starring Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, opens on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Justin Guarini continues our SUBWAY STORIES series with a special ride he took in Hoboken - hear the tale below!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of Patti LuPone's opening in WAR PAINT tonight, flash back to her performance from GYPSY at the 2008 Tony Awards!

Set Your DVR... for Andrew Rannells stopping by NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

What we're geeking out over: Tim Minchin's upcoming "magical picture book" based on the song "When I Grow Up" from MATILDA THE MUSICAL...

What we're listening to: Billy Porter and more in the studio for his new album 'THE SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS!

What we're looking forward to watching: TURNING THE TABLES, returning to BWW next week for Season 2!

Social Butterfly: Check out this sneak peek at Sarah Hyland in ABC's DIRTY DANCING!

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

