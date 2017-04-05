WAITRESS' Sara Bareilles Says She 'Loves the Idea of Writing Another Musical'

Sara Bareilles makes her Broadway

debut in WAITRESS

In a new interview with Billboard, Sara Bareilles discusses what it has been like to make her Broadway debut as Jenna in the new musical WAITRESS, for which she composed the music. The Grammy winner tells the site that she originally had no intention of stepping into the starring role, joking that the urge to make her Broadway debut "must have been slightly subconscious." She goes on to explain, "Something spoke to me. I had a long conversation with Jessie Nelson, our book writer, and our whole creative team, and it just felt like the right time to come in."



Jokes co-star Will Swenson, who recently took on the role of Jenna's husband Earl, "I don't believe she's not an actress. I think she's been suppressing the desperate desire to do musicals and this pesky pop stardom overtook this musical actress's career. It's just been a big distraction for her."



Now that she has experienced great success on Broadway both on and off stage, Billboard asked the singer if she'd ever consider penning another Broadway musical. "My pat answer is 'never say never,'" she says. "I pride myself in that I make decisions on what happens next in my career from an organic place, and I don't know what that may look like now. I love the idea of writing another musical, I love the idea of being a part of another cast at some point. I love the idea of exploring television or film [acting]."

She adds, "The gift this show has given me is the CURIOSITY of exploring new frontiers. I didn't know I'd ever write a Broadway musical. It's exciting to try something new on and enjoy what it feels like to be a student again."

Read the interview in full HERE

On March 30th, Sara Bareilles made her much anticipated Broadway debut in her own show, taking over the starring role of Jenna from the recently departed Jessie Mueller. She is joined by TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband. Bareilles will perform with a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles