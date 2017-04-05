Hit Web Series TURNING THE TABLES Will Return to BroadwayWorld Next Week for Season 2!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Turning the Tables will return EXCLUSIVELY to BroadwayWorld on April 11th after last year's hit debut season!

Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season two will feature a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

Check out their teaser and tune in every other Tuesday for new episodes. In the meantime, CLICK HERE to binge on Season 1!

Related Articles