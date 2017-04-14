BWW Morning Brief April 14th, 2017 - ERNEST SHACKLETON, THE LUCKY ONE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017

Seattle Repertory Theatre is currently presenting the star-studded, immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

2) Everything Changes! Betsy Wolfe to Star as Jenna in WAITRESS Following Sara Bareilles

by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017

The producers of the smash hit Waitress have announced that Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. As previously announced, Sara Bareilles will play her final performance as Jenna on June 11.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: See Christian Borle and More in a Mouth-Watering First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sweet first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

4) Stars of WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD and More to Lead PETER, DARLING Musical Readings in NYC

by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017

Prior to its world premiere at Casa Mañana Theatre next February, Peter, Darling: The New Peter Pan Musical will have two industry presentations in Manhattan next month.. (more...)

5) Which DANCING WITH THE STARS Pro Wants to Play 'Velma' in Broadway's CHICAGO?

by Caryn Robbins - April 13, 2017

DANCING WITH THE STARS pro Sharna Burgess, who is currently teamed with professional bull rider Bonner Bolton on the 24th season of the ABC dance competition, discussed her possible career path once she leaves the long running series. . (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME begins Off-Broadway tonight.

- A.A. Milne's THE LUCKY ONE starts at Mint Theater Company...

- And Jennifer Jasper's PRESSING MATTERS takes its first bows this weekend.

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Neil Patrick Harris and the IN & OF ITSELF company on opening night Off-Broadway!

#FridayFunday: Watch HAMILTON's Taram Killam re-coronate Broadway's new king, Bryan d'Arcy James in yesterday's #Ham4Ham!

Set Your DVR... for Josh Groban and the cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' performing on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Josh Groban in 'THE GREAT COMET'

What we're geeking out over: The new HAIRSPRAY LIVE! exhibit, coming to L.A.'s Paley Center!

What we're listening to: Billy Porter's star-packed THE SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS album, out today!

What we're watching: Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and more in CBS's BEE GEES musical tribute this Sunday!

Social Butterfly: Watch Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie announce his Broadway debut!

