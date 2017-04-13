Photo Coverage: Neil Patrick HarrisÂ and IN & OF ITSELF Company Celebrate Opening Night

Following a sold-out, five-time extended engagement at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Werner Entertainment, Gary Goddard Entertainment, Prediction Productions and five-time Emmy & Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris present the New York Premiere of the acclaimed show IN & OF ITSELF, created and performed by three-time Academy of Magical Arts Award winner Derek DelGaudio (Nothing to Hide) and directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors, Star Wars). The 10-week limited engagement just celebrated its opening last night, April 12, 2017, at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in the new show, IN & OF ITSELF. A modern allegory, IN & OF ITSELF explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show. Glenn Kaino(2004 Whitney Biennial, U.S. Representative to the 13th Cairo Biennale) serves as Artistic Producer of the production, which also features Original Music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh, and Production Design by A.BANDIT.

Frank Oz is a four-time Emmy Award winner, whose directing work includes such feature films as Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, In & Out, The Score and Death at a Funeral. As a performer, he has voiced such iconic characters as Yoda in the Star Wars franchise, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear on "The Muppet Show," and Grover and Cookie Monster on "Sesame Street." Oz is a recipient of The Art Director's Guild Award, The Comedy Award, Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award and George Foster Peabody Award, among others.

Photos Credit: Walter McBride

