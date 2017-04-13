Photos: First Look at Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista & More in HERE LIES LOVE in Seattle

Seattle Repertory Theatre is currently presenting the star-studded, immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Hot off The Public Theater's award-winning production, Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway: School of Rock) is set to portray Imelda Marcos, the controversial former First Lady of the Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who will be played by Filipino singer and actor Mark Bautista. Bautista is beloved in the Philippines for his chart-topping album Dream On, and most recently performed as Marcos at the Royal National Theatre in London.

Also from The Public Theater's production comes television, film, and theatre star Conrad Ricamora (TV: "How To Get Away With Murder;" Film: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby; Broadway: The King and I) as Aquino, and prolific TV and theatre actor Melody Butiu (TV: "Raising Hope," "NCIS," "Desperate Housewives," "Scrubs;" Theatre: The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow [Pulitzer Prize-nominated], Dogeaters, and Boy [La Jolla Playhouse]; Long Story Short ([San Diego Rep]) as Estrella.

For Here Lies Love, Seattle Rep is transforming their Bagley Wright Theatre into a vibrant dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love features music and lyrics by Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning, culture icon David Byrne(Talking Heads) and Grammy Award-winner Fatboy Slim.

Directed by two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. This revolutionary music experience is an immersive, 360-degree spectacle unlike anything you've ever seen before!

Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theatre transforms into a vibrant dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. Two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers helms David Byrne (Talking Heads) and Fatboy Slim's one-of-a-kind "poperetta" about the Filipina "Steel Butterfly" and the power of the people.

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Repertory Theatre Box Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org.

Photo Credit: Navid Baraty



Seattle Repertory Theatre's production of HERE LIES LOVE