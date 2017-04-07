DVR Alert: Josh Groban & Cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' to Perform on GMA

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

BWW has learned that on Friday, April 14th, Josh Groban and the cast of Broadway's THE GREAT COMET will give a live performance on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Be sure to set your DVR's. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Led by Groban and Benton, the cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford* as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell* as 'Princess Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Bolkonsky/Andrey,' Nick Choksi* as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray* as 'Helene,' Grace McLean* as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto* as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Ani Taj, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

THE GREAT COMET is a theatrical experience like no other. Malloy's inspired adaptation of a 70-page slice of War and Peace puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoy's brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is now in performances at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), with Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha.' THE GREAT COMET began previews on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre,' will perform in the show only through July 2, 2017.

