Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas & More Set for BEE GEES Musical Tribute on CBS

Cynthia Erivo and John Travolta will be among the A-listers making a special appearance on CBS's STAYIN' ALIVE: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES, airing this Sunday, April, 16 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/ PT). In addition, Nick Jonas (HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS), Katharine McPhee (SMASH) and Panic! at the Disco, lead by soon-to-be KINKY BOOTS star Brendon Urie, are among those set to perform on the tribute special which celebrates the Bee Gees' remarkable music catalog.



Following is the list of performances included in "STAYIN' ALIVE: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES":



Medley: "Stayin' Alive," "Tragedy" "How Deep is Your Love," "Night Fever" - Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day



"To Love Somebody"- Keith Urban



"Massachusetts" - Ed Sheeran



"Lonely Days" - Panic! at the Disco



"Tragedy"- Tori Kelly



"How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" - John Legend & Stevie Wonder



"Islands in the Stream" - Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett



"Immortality" - Celine Dion



"Night Fever" - DNCE



"If I Can't Have You" - Demi Lovato



"More than a Woman" - Jason Derulo & Tavares



"How Deep Is Your Love" - Little Big Town



"Love So Right" - Andra Day



"I Just Want To Be Your Everything" - Nick Jonas



"Too Much Heaven" - Pentatonix



"Emotion"- Katharine McPhee



"Jive Talkin'" - Barry Gibb



"You Should Be Dancing" - Barry Gibb



"Stayin' Alive" - Barry Gibb & Ensemble



"Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich and Rac Clark are the executive producers, Ron Basile is the producer and David Wild is the writer.

Image courtesy of CBS

Related Articles